Obituary: Sally Clark 1921-2018

Sally Clark, 97, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2018, surrounded by her family. Sally was born Oct. 5, 1921, in Jerome, Arizona, to John Majnaric and Frances Kezele Majnaric (names were later adjusted to Minerich).

She grew up on the Majnaric Ranch outside of Clarkdale, Arizona, and met her husband of 54 years, Robert F. Clark, Sr., in high school.





Sally is remembered by her family and friends as “Minnie,” a nickname started as a Christmas joke and remained with her for her entire life. She was a strong woman with many stories to share from her childhood on the Minerich Ranch. She was a delightful hostess and was always ready to entertain with love, laughter and her signature dishes. Sally had a great ear for music and was always happy to pick up her accordion to play a polka. Her love for music has been passed on through the generations and she is remembered fondly as singing many popular songs from the forties.



Sally is survived by her daughter, Linda Reynolds of Des Moines; son, George Clark of Seligman; grandchildren, Keri (Mike) Hansen, Kevin (Kim) Clark, Jason (Heather) Woodruff, Amy (Aaron) Wagner, Nathan Clark, Cynthia (Clayton) Petty, Sabrina (Mark) Moore; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Clark, Sr.; and her son, Robert (Bobby) F. Clark, Jr., as well as her siblings, Johnny, Mary, Tony, Eva and George.





A graveside service will be held at Valley View Cemetery, 1021 AZ-89A, Clarkdale, Arizona 86324, at 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, May 26, 2018.



A celebration of life will be hosted by Carol Bishop at her home in Camp Verde directly after the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.





Information provided by survivors.