Cottonwood man arrested for heroin possession, intent to sell

COTTONWOOD — A Cottonwood man has been booked into the Yavapai County Jail on allegations of heroin possession with intent to sell the narcotic.

According to a news release from Cottonwood Police Department Professional Standards Sergeant Monica Kuhlt, Tuesday, at about noon, Cottonwood officers along with PANT detectives arrested 28-year-old Cottonwood resident Stefan Dusan for a felony probation violation warrant out of Maricopa County and a local misdemeanor warrant.

During the arrest, officers discovered Dusan had in his possession approximately 4.6 grams of heroin packaged separately, bindles and drug paraphernalia indicative of sales, according to the news release. The street value of the heroin was about $500.

Dusan was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, all felonies.

“Per state law, a gram of heroin is the threshold to establish a sales case,” said Kuhlt