Grassland fire destroys shed, causes extensive damage to vehicle

COTTONWOOD – A shed was destroyed and a nearby vehicle suffered extensive fire damage as a result of a grassland fire Tuesday evening.

The Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department responded to the report of a vegetation fire in the 300 block of North 11th Street just prior to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.



According to a news release from Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department, “Upon arrival, fire personnel found that the fire had already spread and a vehicle and adjacent structure were also burning. The structure involved was identified to be a shed located immediately adjacent to a residence. Firefighters also observed that fire was moving rapidly through vegetation toward another residence located north of the burning shed structure.”

The fire was controlled by firefighters within 30 minutes of their arrival, according to the news release. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the residential structures, however the shed was a total loss. There was also extensive fire damage to the vehicle involved.



A motorhome parked adjacent to the shed was also spared from damage.



The fire cause is under investigation.

Information provided by Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department.