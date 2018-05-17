Camp Verde summer camps coming up soon

British Soccer Camp

There is still time to register for Camp Verde Parks & Recreation annual British Soccer Camp – June 4 – 8, 2018.

This co-ed camp is available in either full or half day sessions and for ages 3-16. This opportunity is in partnership with Challenger Sports, the No. 1 soccer camp provider in the country.

This is a unique opportunity for kids to have a fun and an intensive learning experience to improve their soccer skills right here in Camp Verde. The program focuses on key areas of technical development for each child and age group.

Specific areas include passing/receiving, dribbling, shooting, heading and defense. Learn to improve your skills, be safe and win games.

British Soccer Camp will be held at Butler Soccer Field on Garner Ln. behind the school complex.

Parks & Recreation has worked with Challenger Sports to make the cost the lowest in the Valley. Registration costs are lower this year and range from $64 - $160 depending on age & camp selected.

Registration is on line at www.challengersports.com. For additional information contact Olli Sharp at osharp@challengersports.com (760) 536-4468. You can also stop by for information at the Parks & Recreation office at 395 S. Main St or call Michael Marshall at (928) 554-0828.

Summer Day Camp

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is excited about the return of our Summer Day Camp for 2018.

Registration is open now for day camp starting June 4 and running Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Campers may attend on a daily basis but preference will be given to those registering for whole weeks and pre-registration will be required.

Cost per camper is $80 per week or $18 per day. Come join us for weekly field trips, games, guest speakers, sports, walking trips to the Library, movies, indoor and outdoor activities, arts & crafts and lots of camp fun.

Campers will need to bring a sack lunch to camp every day. Day camp is for youth who attended kindergarten-5th grade during the 2017-2018 school year.

There is a link for registration on our Parks & Recreation home page at campverde.az.gov or our Facebook page – Town of Camp Verde Parks & Recreation, just click the blue Book Now button.

Day Camp was a staple for Parks & Recreation and Camp Verde residents for many years. However, the economic downturn and staff cutbacks resulted in its loss several years ago.

Staff is working with the American Camp Association to earn accreditation to ensure that we provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all campers. Registration is limited to 20 kids per day so don’t miss out.

This camp is sure to be a fun and educational experience for all involved. Camp begins June 4th and run through July 27th except for 4th of July.

Parents will be dropping off and picking up campers at the Community Center Gym on Hollamon Street every day. More information is available at the Parks & Recreation office at 395 S. Main St or call Michael Marshall at (928) 554-0828.