Commentary: Verde Valley baseball coaches shockingly lose coach of the year awards

Yo Lee Williams and Northland Prep, I’m really happy for you, Imma let you finish but Verde Valley had one of the best coaching performances of all time!

Okay, all kidding aside, (hopefully I’m much more sane than Kanye West), the 4A Grand Canyon and 2A Central regions did pick the wrong coaches of the year.

To see both Mingus Union head coach Erick Quesada and Camp Verde High head coach Will Davis lose coach of the year was as shocking as something West has done.

Quesada led the Marauders to a second place finish in the region after taking over weeks into the season and after Mingus Union lost lots of talent in the alleged hazing scandal.

Sure, Mingus Union had good players this season, even after losing stars like five tool talent Tyler Kelly, but their rebound was quite simply remarkable. They only lost the region by a handful of runs after losing key players and their first head coach.

Over in Camp Verde Davis led the Cowboys to a tie for first in their region, despite losing seven all-region selections, the 2017 Central offensive player of the year and the co-player of the year.

Last season they had 10 seniors out of 16 players on the roster. Yet they came within three runs of winning the region outright.

How did Quesada and Davis lose? Did the Russians hack the vote or something?

Pretty much every coach I’ve asked about winning region coach of the year said something to the effect of “well it’s a team award, I won it because the team did well…”

I thought they just being humble or trying to deflect accolades to the players. They probably were still to an extent, but it turned out to be true and it’s the wrong way to decide that award.

Why bother if you’re just going to give the award to whoever wins the region (or in the case of Camp Verde, won the tie breaker)? They already have an award for winning the region, it’s called the region championship.

Plus it doesn’t even work that way, if it was based on who won the region, then Camp Verde softball’s head softball coach Henry Smith should win it every year since they own the region.

Near as I can tell the award just goes to the region winner unless the other coaches are tired of being picked on by perpetual winners like Smith. Coaches like Quesada or Davis should win it for great coaching performances.

Or how about Mingus softball head coach John Brown, who after going 6-20-1 in 2016, rebuilt the program to make it back to the state tournament two years in a row? Of course he didn’t win coach of the year last year, the region winner won it.

Now to be fair, Lee Williams head coach Patrick O'Boyle or NPA head coach Keith Hovis are not egregious COY choices at all, in fact I know of at least one coach who made a good case for Hovis, but Quesada and Davis are just more deserving.

“I nominated the Northland Prep coach, I thought he deserved it, his team improved the most from the beginning of the year to the end of the year and I felt like he did a really good job and they won the region,” Davis said.

Northland Prep rallied from a 5-5 start to win eight in a row to close the season and make the state tournament. Plus they weren’t stacked with seniors like Lee Williams, they only had two, but they also have made the state tournament five years in a row.

CV built up their program, winning four games in 2014, then 10 in 2015, then 14 in 2016 before breaking through and making the state tournament. That’s what made their 2018 region championship so impressive, they did it without any seniors after relying on 10 in that break through year.

Lee Williams on the other hand had five seniors. Their roster changed from February, when they returned seven starters and had seven seniors to May, but five seniors is still a lot.

The Volunteers won their first region championship this season, but it opened in 2012.

They also won that title by sweeping a doubleheader against the Marauders in their regular season finale. Had Mingus Union split with them, they would’ve won the region and apparently Quesada the coach of the year.

You could say that the Marauders blew their chance to win the title by getting swept but the doubleheader was in Kingman. Had the two game season series been home and home like with the teams in the region maybe the Marauders would have won the game in Cottonwood.

Plus the games were a doubleheader, which sounds like traditional old school baseball, but they seem kind of out of place with 2018 rules. The rest required for the newish pitch count rules are not based on games but days (though in doubleheaders the pitch count maximum can be split between the games, but it’s still taxing).

So when you lose senior pitchers (who can pitch the most) like the Marauders did, a doubleheader becomes much more difficult.

To sort of quote West again, “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” and the rough early parts of the season Mingus Union and Camp Verde through may have helped them become better.

It’s just too bad they didn’t get fully rewarded for their impressive turn arounds.