Cottonwood police seek suspect in $100,000 Old Town Association fraud

COTTONWOOD – The Cottonwood Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating a fraud suspect believed responsible for embezzling an estimated $100,000 from the Old Town Association.

Traci Ann Koelzer, 49, former treasurer of the association, appears to have fled the area after learning of the pending criminal investigation according to Professional Standards Sergeant Monica Kuhlt. Koelzer’s whereabouts are unknown to police at this time, said Kuhlt.

Cottonwood police have not yet determined the total financial loss, but estimate it could exceed $100,000, said Kuhlt.

In late April, local detectives received a fraud report involving the Old Town Association. Koelzer was identified as the primary suspect. She is still listed as treasurer on the association’s website.

Police are asked those with information on Koelzer’s whereabouts to contact Detective Cody Delafuente at (928) 634-4246 ext. 2030 or cdelafuenta@cottonwoodaz.gov.