Credit Union West awards Mingus’ Chelsea Clark $1,000 scholarship

COTTONWOOD -- Credit Union West supports the economic development of the city of Cottonwood and of Yavapai County in multiple ways, including offering a scholarship program that’s open to local high school graduates who plan to continue their education at a college or trade school.



Chelsea Clark of Cottonwood was one of five 2018 recipients. The Mingus Union High School graduate will continue her education at Northern Arizona State University this fall, studying Biomedical Science.



“We’re proud of Chelsea and all of our scholarship recipients and are privileged to support their continued educational and career advancement,” said Bob MacGregor, CEO of Credit Union West.

“Our mission is to enhance the quality of life,” said MacGregor. “Assisting promising, local students with the means to pursue an education helps to strengthen the economic future of the region and all of Arizona.”

This is the fifth consecutive year that the credit union has offered the scholarship; the remaining 2018 scholarship recipients are:

• Abigail Chartier, Prescott High School

• Donovan Pichon, Thunderbird High School

• Luke Caporrimo, Verrado High School

• Tyler Tuckness, Our Lady of Sorrows Academy

Credit Union West is located at 1672 E. Cottonwood St. #C.