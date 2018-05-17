Five Camp Verde baseball named All-Central Region

Six Camp Verde High baseball players earned region recognition.

Five Cowboys were named All-Central Region and one was honorable mention.

“I was pretty excited that we were able to get six people, that’s a pretty good number,” CV head coach Will Davis said.

Juniors Dominiq Bruno, as a position player, Dakota Battise, as a position player and Dawson McCune, as a position player, made the first team.

Bruno won region player of the year, despite missing a handful of games this season.

“Just remember that’s based on when he was here, he almost hit .600, he led all of 2A in wins with 10, he led our region in ERA, led our region in runs scored and stolen bases, you look at every category in the top three or four he was in,” Davis said.

Freshman Mason Rayburn, as a position player, and sophomore Coke Bast, as a position player, were on the second team.

When asked if there were players that received Central honors that he didn’t expect since they Cowboys were so young, Davis laughed and said yeah.

“(laughs) Yeah most of them honestly,” Davis said. “I thought Dom and Dakota had a real good chance to be on the All-Region team, but other than those two, everybody else had better years than we could’ve expected and they really worked hard in the offseason and that helped them progress and that come them to where they were. I didn’t expect a freshman to win one, same with Coke Bast, those were real big surprises, how good a season those two had, Mason Rayburn and Coke Bast.”

Junior Braden Schuh was honorable mention despite missing games late.

“Braden Schuh would’ve been a second teamer if he hadn’t missed the last part of the season, so he still got honorable mention, missing six games or whatever it was,” Davis said. “He could’ve definitely been a second or first teamer, had he been around all year.”

Keith Hovis from Northland Prep won coach of the year, NPA’s Bennett Wojcik won region defensive player of the year and Michael Ortega of Sedona Red Rock was region offensive player of the year.