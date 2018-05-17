Oak Creek Canyon fire destroys log cabin

The Sedona Fire Department and the US Forest Service responded to a fire in Oak Creek Canyon Tuesday near Rainbow Trout Farm/Living Springs Campgrounds. Immediate reports were of a fully involved structure spreading to the brush. The two-person crew from Station 5 deployed 600 feet of hose and immediately began to work on the spreading wildfire. Station 4 crews backed up initial attack efforts and with the help of the Forest Service were able to stop the spread of wildfire fairly quickly. The original structure is a complete loss and SFD investigators will work to determine origin and cause. The location of this fire in the canyon and the dry conditions could have been disastrous, fire officials said. Quick actions of fire personnel and little wind helped achieve a better outcome. No one was injured in the fire. Information and photo provided by Sedona Fire District.