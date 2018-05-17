Summer fun begins May 26 at Camp Verde Heritage Pool

CAMP VERDE – Memorial Day weekend in Camp Verde means the start of Camp Verde’s annual pool season.

So come out to the Camp Verde Heritage Pool beginning at noon on May 26 and take a dip. Or two. Or as much as you can fit into your schedule this summer.

Come out for open swim time, or come out for swim lessons, Aqua Zumba, water Aerobics, Swim Team, and lap swimming, all sponsored by Camp Verde Parks and Recreation.

From 6 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings beginning June 5, come out to take Aqua Zumba classes, as Erica “Rikki” Crittenden will again lead the class. First class for new participants is free, with each additional class $7.

Or come out for Water Aerobics at 7 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays beginning June 4. Water Aerobics class is free with pool admission.

The Camp Verde Heritage Pool is accepting sign-ups for swim lessons that will begin on June 4. Lessons cost $25 for two-week sessions Monday – Thursday mornings either at 9:50 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. June 4-14, June 18-28 and July 9-19.

The Mommy and Me class returns this year for infants and toddlers, and will be offered June 4-14 and June 18-28 from 9:10-9:40. a.m.

This year, lap swim is from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, with open swim for all ages from noon until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Camp Verde Heritage Pool will be closed for maintenance June 8, June 22, July 6 and July 20. Each closure is scheduled for a Friday.

The pool is also available for private rentals on Saturday and Sunday before and after normal pool hours. Call for more information, (928) 567-0828.

Don’t wait to use the pool. The last day of the pool season – Sunday, Sept. 9 – will be here quicker than you realize.

The Camp Verde Heritage Pool is behind Camp Verde High School, at 290 Apache Trail. For more information before the pool opens call Parks & Recreation at (928) 554-0829 or call the pool starting May 26 at (928) 567-0288.

