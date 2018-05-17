VACTE, Jones Ford announce April JTED students of the month

On May 1, Jones Ford and the Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education governing board recognized the April 2018 Jones Ford Verde Valley and V’ACTE CTE Students of the Month. Valley Academy Superintendent Bob Weir, right, presents the awards to Nevada Karuzas, Sedona Red Rock High School Digital Communications Program and Justin Wassell, VACTE Fire Science Program (Central Campus). Also pictured, March Student of the Month winner Bennett Holmes from Camp Verde High School’s Audio Recording Program. Not pictured Edward Christensen of the Camp Verde High School Construction Program, Automotive Program and Ag Mechanics, and Kenneth Souder from the Mingus Union High School Automotive Program. Each winning student received a certificate from V’ACTE, a free oil change from Jones Ford Verde Valley and a plaque with the monthly winner’s picture that will be on display in the school’s front office. Both Valley Academy and Jones Ford Verde Valley will also have a plaque with the schools’ students of the month.