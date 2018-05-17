West Coast Advantage hosting basketball camp next month at Mingus

Young basketball players will have a chance to hone their skills at Mingus Union next month.

West Coast Advantage will have a Skill Development Camp at MUHS on June 8 and 9 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days. The cost is $50 for one day or $80 for both.

The camp will be for boys and girls age seven to high school.

The camp will feature special guest Daryl Harrison, an Arizona Western College assistant coach and a Nike Phenom Operations Director.

Chris Johnson, owner of WCA, is from Cottonwood, went to Mingus Union, played college basketball and in the ABA.

“I personally work with Nike Phenom as well, I’m a national scout and a coach Daryl is the operational for them so we’ve know each other for about year, we just had a relationship, try to help him get kids over there at Arizona Western and just to get Arizona and Cottonwood on the map,” Johnson said.

Call (480) 678-5520 for more information.