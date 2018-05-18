Man arrested for burglary after arriving to update sex offender registration

A man was arrested for burglary at the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Camp Verde after arriving to update his sex offender registration.
Deputies arrested Lucio Andrew Garcia, 32, Camp Verde, on Thursday after he was identified as a suspect in a Cornville burglary.
Feb. 14, deputies were dispatched to a home in Cornville after a resident reported a man in the yard, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The man broke into the home and stole a television, then fled the area in a SUV.
The man was later identified as Garcia. Deputies located the stolen television at Garcia’s home in Camp Verde, but were unable to locate Garcia until his arrival at Sheriff’s Office.
He remains in jail in Camp Verde.
Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
