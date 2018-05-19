Camp Verde High School student of the month

Camp Verde High School has announced that senior Claudia Escobedo is the school’s Kiwanis Student of the Month for May. Claudia is a graduating senior who is ranked eighth in her class with a 3.9 GPA. Claudia has been involved with PALS club for two years, the National Honor Society for three years, varsity softball for three years and cross country for two years. Claudia will attend Northern Arizona University to pursue a degree in psychology, so she can become a therapist.