Cottonwood-Oak Creek board sets boundaries for realigned schools

COTTONWOOD -- As Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s leadership explored the possibility of realigning three of its schools into two K-8 schools, information was solicited from families who would be affected by a change in the schools.

But when the district sought public feedback on how to create boundary maps for both Dr. Daniel Bright Elementary School and Cottonwood Community (formerly Cottonwood Middle) School, its April 16 and April 23 meetings had what District Superintendent Steve King characterized as “very little attendance.”

Tuesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board voted to support a proposed boundary map that King said was not just drawing a line between two schools.

“We dug deep into the demographics, and the demographics included ethnicity, special education needs, English language learners, grade level, gender,” King said.

The main purpose of this “collaborative work” was to “not replicate” the splits that the district utilized prior to realigning the district several years ago when Dr. Daniel Bright Elementary School became a K-2 school, Cottonwood Elementary School became a grades 3-5 school.

