Free slash drop off program through June 1

VERDE VALLEY – The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors has announced the continuation of the annual free slash drop-off program at County transfer stations, through June 1.

The annual free slashdrop-off program is available at county transfer stations located in Black Canyon City, Camp Verde, Congress, Mayer, Paulden, Seligman, and Skull Valley.



Free slash drop off will be held during normal operating hours.

For locations and hours please visit: http://www.yavapai.us/Portals/30/TransferStationList.pdf.

What can, cannot be dropped off?

The following items can be dropped off at the county transfer stations: brush, branches, grass, leaves and yard trimmings.

Items not accepted include lumber, stumps, roots, cactus, metal and garbage.

All slash must be removed from plastic bags. This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted.

Please take advantage of the free slash drop-off program as you create defensible space around your property and create a safer environment for emergency responders.

Be Firewise

Now is the time to create defensible space around your home.

Cut away vegetation five to 30 feet from all structures. Remove all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground around your home.

Please remember to be cautious of sparks as you are cutting and trimming.

Firewise preparations should also include having a plan in place before you are told to evacuate.

The American Red Cross has some easy to follow online tools which can be found at: http://www.redcross.org/prepare/location/home-family/preparedness.

For more information about emergency preparedness, please call 928-771-3321.

-- Information provided by the Yavapai County Public Works Department