Mingus again takes no action on consolidation

COTTONWOOD – Three members of the Mingus Union School Board were the proverbial this close that they would vote against consolidation with the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District.

But one board member likened a no-vote to the “Hatfields and the McCoys,” then motioned to table the decision.

Unanimously, the Mingus Union School Board voted to take no action on a merger with the Cottonwood-Oak Creek District.

First in regular session, then in executive session, then finally back in regular session, the bulk of Thursday’s nearly four-hour meeting was a virtual tour down memory lane of consolidation discussions past and present.

Board member Steve Gesell said, in so many words, that the future is what he couldn’t see.

“An exercise of well-intentioned human beings trying to determine a predictable outcome” is how Gesell described former Mingus Union school board member Andy Groseta and his Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools – 2018 as the board watched most of the March 28 House Appropriations Committee meeting on video.

In the 60-plus minute video, Groseta, Phil Terbell and former Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent Julie Larson addressed the committee. At one point, Larson urged the committee to “support our grass roots effort.”

“There are many positive effects to consolidation,” she told the committee. “We will have great financial savings, which I am sure you are well aware of.”