New home for Old Town Frame Co.

The Old Town Frame Co. has moved out of its storefront in Old Town Cottonwood to a much roomier space at 107 S. Candy Lane.

Owner Trevor Gottschalk said he enjoyed his Old Town location, but his new location has much more room for his custom framing business. He was also able to buy the building.

Gottschalk said he bought out his business partner in Old Town so now he is the sole owner. The business started as John’s Design Center years ago, said Gottschalk. “We moved to Old Town” and changed the name to Old Town Frame Co., he said.

Being in Old Town was great as a “marketing tool,” Gottschalk said. It brought in a lot of traffic and customers. But “custom framing” is the focus of the business, and there was no parking lot for the customers, he said. People were coming in with broken frames and glass and couldn’t get access.

“We offered I think a lot to the community down there doing the art shows, but we’ll continue to do that,” he said. “It will continue to be a community place for people to come, just off the beaten path a little.”

Gottschalk’s shop is lined with about 3,000 samples of wooden and medal frames, and he carries original artwork from great local artists, he said.

He does sell some ready-made frames, but he offers a full-line of custom frame-work with services not offered anywhere else locally, he pointed out.

“We were happy to just move into a place of our own,” and “provide a little better access for our customers.”

“We’ve been busy since the move,” Gottschalk said. “Our customers will come find us here in our new location.”

Old Town Frame Co is now located at 107 S. Candy Lane, Cottonwood; 928-634-6311