Obituary: Gary Lee Seiple 1938-2018

Gary Lee Seiple, 79, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 14, 2018. Gary was born in Warren, Ohio, on October 7, 1938, to Willard and Corrine Seiple.

He moved to Cottonwood from California in 1978 with his family and worked for Griffith Enterprises until he retired in 2002.







Gary is survived by his daughters, Michele (Shane) Allen and Robin Tevis; grandchildren, Jessie (David) Murdock, Kady (David) O’Riordan, Pantera, Owen and Riley; great-grandchildren, Clancy, Wilder, Sterling and Rally.

He is also survived by his sister, Kathy (David) Ekwall.



Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Seiple, and his brother, Robert Seiple. Gary was our beloved father and grandfather, he will be greatly missed.





Information provided by survivors.