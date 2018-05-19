Sedona Recycles to shut down Verde Valley service in June

Sedona Recycles announced it will be closing the remainder of its Verde Valley locations in June.

The nonprofit organization gave notice that Camp Verde, Clarkdale and Cornville drop-off recycling bins will be removed on June 1.

Sedona Recycles has not had a drop-off site in Cottonwood since 2015, after the city discontinued funding for the non-profit.

In a public letter, the company cited no longer being able to afford the increasing expense of hauling, aging equipment “while at the same time experienced a drastic prolonged drop in material prices and increased material specifications.”

The letter to the towns called the decision “difficult.” The nonprofit will no longer operate outside of the Sedona and Village of Oak Creek areas.

Sedona Recycles declined to comment on the closure of the recycling sites.