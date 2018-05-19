Verde Lakes Now Firewise

Verde Lakes Recreation Corporation and the Verde Lakes community present Copper Canyon Fire Chief Terry Keller with a plaque and card in appreciation for a job well done. Chief Keller recently received Grant from Firewise USA to help the Verde Lakes area clean up fire hazards that could help prevent a wildfire from ravaging the area in the hot months to come. Board members, the community and Chief Keller held two brush clean-ups in fall 2017 and this spring. With the grant Chief Keller was able to employ Vets4Hire to help clear brush out to include many of the Town of Camp Verde’s 218 lots. Dumpsters were then placed at the Lakes for free dumping for the community to clean their homes of volatile brush. Through these efforts the Verde Lakes Community is now a Firewise USA community, with signs hanging at SR 260 at Verde Lakes Drive and at the entrance to the Park & Lakes at SR 260 and Aspen Way. Pictured with Chief Keller, from left to right, Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German, Verde Lakes Recreation Corporation board members Lettie Irons Connell, Russ Moore, Glenda Duncan and Jim Young.