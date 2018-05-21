Fayuca brings Latin Reggae rock to Cottonwood Main Stage this weekend

Friday, May 25, has local favorite DJ Johnny K will bring the heat for his recurring 4th Fridays Dance Party at Main Stage. For several years and counting, Johnny K has delighted guests at the venue with his dance-fueled performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres. The evening is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 26 has Latin-reggae-rock band Fayuca making a tour stop in Cottonwood. Fronted by originating, member Gabo Fayuca, Phoenix-based Fayuca shifts through genres while blending modern-reggae melodies with Latin percussion, tied seamlessly by razor guitar riffs and progressive rock breakdowns. The band’s music has been featured on MTV, Univision, FOX Sports and other popular TV networks. Fayuca’s instrumental, “La Venganza,” was hand picked by movie director Robert Rodriguez to be used as the main title theme to El Rey Network’s original series, “MATADOR.”

With a relentless tour schedule, the five-piece has become a national and international touring act. They have shared the stage with leaders in their genre like Molotov, 311, Cultura Profetica, Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome, Damien Marley, Gondwana and many more. Since their first album release in 2004, Fayuca has launched four studio albums, including “Barrio Sideshow,” released on Fervor Records in 2013. Their songs promote Latino culture, good vibes, and self-identification. Touring insatiably between writing and recording music, Fayuca strives to inspire people around the world by spreading a message of courage, love, and empowerment. The show is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are more Karaoke at 8 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bingo begins at 7 p.m. Thursdays has Trivia with Brett and Candy at 7:30 p.m. The venue is closed on Sundays.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main S.t in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and 9 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.