Larry’s Cabaret Show rejuvenates Sedona Community Center May 25

As part of the Sedona Community Center’s “Memorable Memorial Day Celebration,” enjoy “Larry’s Cabaret Show,” created by and starring Larry Rosenberg, to be performed Friday, May 25, 12:30 p.m., at the Sedona Community Center, West Sedona.

Rosenberg presents a lively 20-minute musical-comedy show, after eating a gourmet three-course lunch featuring BBQ Pork, starting at 12:00 noon, all for $5 a person; as seating is limited, RSVP is required, by May 23, call 928-282-2834. Or see only the show; arrive by 12:30 p.m. for general seating (a donation is appreciated).

Larry’s Cabaret Show is one of Rosenberg’s one-man musical-comedy shows. It’s a joyful combination of upbeat tales, inspiring insights, wild humor, amusing dances, colorful props and popular songs from his life’s 74 years. There are fun surprises of audience participation – such as sing-alongs for several of the songs, with the lyrics provided. This version of the show is family/child friendly.

Rosenberg’s stories and songs feature themes almost everyone can relate to: Loving one’s family, balancing one’s original religion (Judaism) with spiritual awareness, liking Disney characters, performing for relatives, feeling like a magician, choosing positive options, expressing patriotism, exploring world cultures, valuing life’s lessons, striving to be optimistic, and daring to let out one’s “inner child.”

Audience members have described Larry’s one-man shows as awesome, adventurous, enthusiastic, poignant, beautifully performed, reflective, captivating, fascinating, engrossing, synergistically generating energy, an authentic presentation from the soul, the triumphant story of a man who found his way to himself, a musical rendition of The Hero’s Journey, the search for an authentic life, a joyous invitation to celebrate life, and a heartfelt hop-skip-and-jump down memory lane.

In 2014, at age 71, Rosenberg began his show biz career when he transformed himself into a “Wisdomtainer,” and launched The Larry Show (www.TheLarryShow.com). During his retirement years, he discovered a new enthusiasm and purpose for his life: Entertaining people, especially Boomers, to activate their energy, touch their heart, and elevate their soul.

As CEO (Chief Entertainment Officer) of The Larry Show, based in Sedona, Rosenberg provides inspiring shows, creative workshops, motivational speaking and life coaching. He has been dubbed “minister of the heart,” “cheerleader for joy,” and “poster boy of it’s never too late to revitalize your life.”

Rosenberg’s former 50-year career gave him most of the intriguing events featured in his show. Starting with earning a PhD in Marketing, his career evolved from a marketing professor, to a management trainer (based in Japan for a decade), and to a visionary business consultant and coach. He attributes his living 13 years in Sedona to increasing his physical vitality, emotional harmony, and spiritual growth, all of which contribute to his “inner child” making him youthful, playful and creative.

The Sedona Community Center is at 2615 Melody Lane (corner of Melody Lane and Harmony Drive, off of W. State Highway 89A), West Sedona.

As a nonprofit organization, 501(c)(3), the volunteer-reliant Sedona Community Center enhances the quality of life for people of the greater Sedona community through a food programs (Meals on Wheels, Breakfast/Weekend Club and reasonably priced congregate lunch on site), exercise and educational activities, compassionate supportive services, and by providing a venue for meetings, social and cultural events. It is open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. http://sccsedona.org.