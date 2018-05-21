Live music five nights a week at Bella Vita Ristorante

Bella Vita is celebrating Sedona evenings with a fresh line-up of musical talent Wednesday through Sunday each week.

Welcome stellar crooner Bobby Myhre, a fresh musical talent, to the Sedona music scene at Bella Vita Ristorante on Wednesday, May 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bobby Myhre performs with enthusiasm; his style and charisma are reminiscent of the Big Band era. Along with songs from Frank Sinatra, Myhre also performs hits from vocal-powerhouse favorites like Jerry Vale, Barry Manilow, Dean Martin and Bobby Darin. Myhre brings back the Big Band era with gusto each week. Bobby Myhre’s will perform at Bella Vita Ristorante every Wednesday in May.

Entertainer Brian Peterman will be at Bella Vita Ristorante on Thursday, May 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Singer and songwriter, Peterman has entertained audiences across the West Coast for over 30 years. Performing an eclectic mix of acoustic classics encompassing the great decades of the 60s and 70s as well as original material, Peterman’s performance style is fun easy going and down-to-earth, ensuring a pleasant evening for all!

The vivacious Sammy Davis will be at Bella Vita on Friday May 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sammy Davis’ Motown and R&B background bring a timeless and soulful style to his engaging performances. Davis has been in the spotlight on stages across the globe with musical powerhouses like The Temptations, Fats Domino and Chubby Checkers. A Chicago native, Sammy Davis now lives in Sedona. His joyful stage enthusiasm is incredibly infectious as listeners flock to the dance floor.

Saturday, May 26, the live entertainment continues with troubadour and guitarist Dan Vega at Bella Vita Ristorante from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dan Vega performs a great mix of his original songs as well as a handful of carefully selected covers for the perfect evening of musical entertainment. Singer and songwriter, Vega is a Sedona local with strong guitar influences from the Buffalo and Austin Blues scenes.

Brian Peterman will be at Bella Vita Ristorante Sunday, May 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Peterman is a veteran Alaska commercial fisherman, having spent over 45 summers on the seas, earning him the nickname “The Fishin’ Musician” and has performed seasonally in the Verde Valley for the last 20 years.

Bella Vita Ristorante is located 2 miles west of the Courtyard by Marriott on 89A near mile marker 368. For hours of operation, general information and reservations, call (928) 282-4540 or visit www.bellavitasedona.com. Bella Vita Ristorante is located at 6701 W State Route 89A in the Sedona Pines Resort.