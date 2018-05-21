Musical menu offers wide variety at Vino Di Sedona

The patio at Vino Di Sedona is the place to be on a Wednesday night listening to Rick Busbea, May 23, 7-10 p.m. If you ask Rick to label his music style, he will jokingly tell you it’s “Caribbean Country Classic Rock.” As he plays favorites by artists ranging from Kenny Chesney and Johnny Cash to Van Morrison and Marshall Tucker, it’s easy to see his point. “Rick adds his own flavor to the songs that he covers and is one of Sedona’s favorite entertainers,” says Vino Di Sedona owner, Wes Schemmer. Rick does play some original music, but his passion is cover songs to take his audience down “memory lane.” This belief led to the creation of the “Rick Busbea Jukebox” so his audience can pick favorite songs for him to play. Check the Vino Di Sedona calendar for Rick’s dates, he’s there a few times every month.

Thursday, May 24, at Vino Di Sedona features local musician Walt Young 6-9 p.m. He’ll rock the night with familiar songs that you will want to sing along with and that will keep your tapping your toes.

Sing along to all the hits by the Beatles at Vino Di Sedona on Final Friday Beatles Night with Tommy “Rocks” Anderson, 7-10 p.m. You can sing along to all your favorite Beatles songs with one of Jerome’s finest musicians Tommy “Rocks” Anderson. Tommy is an acoustic rock musician who has performed on stages throughout Arizona. Tommy combines a mix of classic rock, pop, reggae, R&B and original songs along with the best of the Beatles to create truly memorable shows.

Tommy was the bandleader for the popular Beatles cover band Ringo McLennonSon, playing clubs and festivals across Arizona. Since moving to Jerome AZ, Tommy has opened up the music store Tommy Rocks, specializing in autographed rock & roll memorabilia, rare vinyl and of course instruments. He has also formed the Sedona Ukulele Posse in conjunction with the Sedona Arts Center.

Tommy’s acoustic Beatles show features hundreds of sing-along Beatles hits, covering songs from The Quarrymen through The Beatles and Beyond, including John, Paul, George and Ringo’s solo hits. Tommy has performed hundreds of Beatles shows, and enjoys interacting with the audience as they sing along to some of the Beatles greatest hits – as well as their most obscure songs. Beatles Night is May 25.

Saturday, May 26, Wine Tasting at Vino Di Sedona is paired perfectly with music by Paolo, 3:30-6 p.m. Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment.

Night-time music on May 26 is by The Jill Beitman Trio, 7-10 p.m. Jazz, blues, and harmonies! Jill Beitman is a tried and true “Zonie”. Born and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, she has been influenced from day one by a family of ten sibling musicians. Her start as a professional singer began in an established “Grace Slick” band. Jill took lessons with Charles Lewis and jammed with: Pete Pearson, George Bowman, Greg Boether, and explored the depths of the “jazz and blues” thing. Her very faves are Bonnie Rait, Joni Mitchell.

Roeger Schoenfield is a native of Phoenix, has been playin’ his own brand of Country Rock, Blue Grass and Jazzy Swing music around the valley for years. Roeger is known for his inspired vocal harmonies and un-remakable guitar style. Roeger’s musical influences include Gene Autry and Dan Hicks.

Mike Thompson started playing at the age of 14. He purchased his first guitar from Mrs. Delores Rhoads, mother of Randy Rhoads, who lived across the street. Later, he joined the Ridin’ High Band which has now transformed into the Jill Beitman Trio. Mike’s musical background includes many genres, including: big band swing, country music, blues, gospel and folk rock. He lists Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, George Harrison and BB King as his key guitar influences.

It’s Sunday-Funday with Jim French and Friends Open Jam. Jim always invites top quality musicians; you will be amazed to learn they do not regularly perform together. Other musicians are welcome to attend and join in, or even play a few songs solo, audience members are welcome and encouraged to come enjoy the music too! Jim’s Open Jam is Sunday May 27, 6-9 p.m.

Music Mondays rock on at Vino Di Sedona with Saith (Nathan Gangadean) on Memorial Day, May 28. Saith is an award-winning local singer-songwriter, music producer, yoga teacher, and spiritual hike guide who is considered by many to be Sedona’s best talent. Saith performs solo and with his band performing classic and modern rock songs that will have you on your feet dancing, as well as his original music.

Every Tuesday night at Vino Di Sedona Dan Rice hosts the area’s best Open Mic. Each musician is allotted time to play, and it’s a fun night for all! Musicians and audience members get to hear different musicians performing a variety of genres; all music styles are welcome. Open Mic starts at 6 and runs until 10, musicians are encouraged to arrive early.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer, is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682.