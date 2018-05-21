Rowe Fine Art Gallery gives a shout out to dear ol’ dad

Happy Father’s Day from Rowe Fine Art Gallery. In May, the gallery honored the moms in our lives, and this month it’s all about dear ol’ dad.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery celebrates Father’s Day with its family of artists: For the guys on Friday, June 1, from 5 to 8 p.m., stop into the gallery for a glass of wine and appetizers.

Grads are also in the spotlight in June. One of the new featured scultures this month is “ When Dreams Come True,” one of the newest bronze sculptures by artist and gallery owner Ken Rowe. The sculpture features a napping boy fishing for an intrepid largemouth bass while the boy’s faithful dog keeps watch over the scene.



Pop by the gallery on June 1 to meet Ken and hear more about the inspiration behind “When Dreams Come True.” Artists represented by the gallery include Larisa Aukon, Julie T. Chapman, Dane Chinnock, Kim Diment, Jen Farnsworth, Lynn Heil, Liam Herbert, Jennifer Inge, Kim Kori, Sue Krzyston, Alvin Marshall, Erik Petersen, John Poon, John Rasberry, Ken Rowe, Jason Scull, Ken Steigerwalt, Gabor Svagrik and Joshua Tobey.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877 or visit www.rowegallery.com.