Thunder & Lightnin’ rolls into Grasshopper Grill

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this week features live entertainment Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through the Grasshopper Grill,.

The entertainment week kicks off Tuesdays with the relaxed style of Rick Busbea. Busbea offers up a great mix with a focus on covering favorites like Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffet. Here Cheeseburger in Paradise” takes on a whole new meaning. Not to be limited, however, Rick fears no genre and can be counted on to fill a wide range of requests from the furthest reaches of popular music.

Thursday, May 24, its acoustic rock musician Tommy ‘Rocks” Anderson. Tommy combines a mix of classic rock, pop, reggae, R&B and original songs along with the best of the Beatles to create truly memorable shows. Often incorporating a loop pedal into his solo acoustic shows, Tommy gets rave reviews from his audiences and is surely a performer you will not want to miss.

Friday, May 25, a notable and tasteful change of pace is in store with the smooth sounds of Solomon T. Flowing out melodies in a velvety mix of jazz, blues and dreamy ballads, Solomon woos his listeners with his distinctive smooth, nuanced presentation.

His repertoire brings forward tunes both familiar and less so in a manner that is at once immediately appreciated while at the same time providing the perfect backdrop for dinner and conversation.



Saturday, May 26, Thunder & Lightnin’ strikes for their monthly slot at The Grasshopper Grill. This trio built its popularity on weekly shows here. They have since expanded their reach and popularity throughout Arizona as evidenced in last year’s 77 performances. Known for its fun-loving and grassy Roots-Americana bent, the trio is reaching even deeper into less traditional genres for these instruments.

The expected influences of mountain and bluegrass do remain, as do their popular originals. This show comes from their traditional trio configuration featuring Rob Gibbs’ banjo-guitar and harmonica work, Tom Wehr’s rootsy bass lines, and Steve Estes’ on 6- and 12-string guitars. Expect a tight precise musical presentation, clean harmonies, and a lot of fun chatter between players and audience.

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road, Cornville. (928-649-9211)