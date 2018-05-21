Traffic passable, but delayed, following two-car crash on AZ 260 and Fir in Cottonwood

Traffic was passable but delayed at 5 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Arizona 260 and Fir Street following a two-vehicle accident. VVN/Dan Engler

  • Originally Published: May 21, 2018 4:55 p.m.

    • COTTONWOOD – Traffic was passable but delayed at 5 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Arizona 260 and Fir Street following a two-vehicle accident.

    The collision left one of the two vehicles rolled over on to its side.

    Both Cottonwood police and fire are on the scene.

    -Dan Engler

