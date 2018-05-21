Traffic passable, but delayed, following two-car crash on AZ 260 and Fir in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD – Traffic was passable but delayed at 5 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Arizona 260 and Fir Street following a two-vehicle accident.
The collision left one of the two vehicles rolled over on to its side.
Both Cottonwood police and fire are on the scene.
-Dan Engler
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.