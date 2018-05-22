Camp Verde Library begins Summer Reading Program with Jerome Ukulele Orchestra

Join the Camp Verde Community Library Wednesday, June 6, 6 p.m., in the Fireside Room for a special musical performance by Tthe Jerome Ukulele Orchestra to kick off the 2018 Libraries Rock! Summer Reading Program.

The Jerome Ukulele Orchestra was founded by Tommy “Rocks” Anderson, a multi-instrumentalist and owner of the music shop Tommy Rocks in Jerome, in January 2015 with the simple concept of bringing people together through playing music. Since the ukulele is an easy instrument to play, Tommy had them playing and singing on the first night. Within a matter of months, Tommy had the group join him on stage, and since then, the JUO has performed in clubs, parades, festivals, and been featured in the newspapers and tv shows, and were asked to audition for America’s Got Talent in December 2015.

In addition, Anderson has donated two Bugs Gear ukuleles to the Jerome Public Library, located in the Town Hall building in Jerome. The ukuleles are available to be checked out by patrons in any library in the Yavapai Library Network on a renewable two-week basis.

The Jerome Ukulele Orchestra meets the 1st & 3rd Thursdays from 5:30-8 p.m. at The Bordello restaurant on Main Street in Jerome.



Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde; 928-554-8380.

