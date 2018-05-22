Letter: $85,000 a year day care in Camp Verde

Editor:

I’m confused. When the Camp Verde school board opted to go to a four day school week, the reason given was that it would save money.



Now I read in The Bugle that it costs $85,000 to provide Friday activities. Why do we have these activities, if the original purpose of changing the school week was to save money?



Sounds to me like we’re running an $85,000 a year Friday day care center.

Rick E. Brenfleck

Camp Verde