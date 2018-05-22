Letter: Helping hands make highway cleanup a big success

Editor:
I wish to thank the volunteers who helped with the highway 260 cleanup this past Saturday, May 19. We got most of the 2 miles of highway cleaned. The volunteers were: Rich, Charles Mackey, Jordan Ross, Kathleen Dusek, Mal Otterson and Alex Gozden.
The two mile section certainly looks better.
Mal Otterson
Verde Village
