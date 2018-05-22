Letter: Poor decision by County Board of Supervisors

Editor:
The handling of the rezoning of Sugarloaf Mt. in Cornville by the Board of Supervisors is a disgrace.
May the spirits on the ancient burial ground rise up in anger as you allowed the Archaeological Consevatory to trample over the graves of our ancient forefathers.
Proving you are incapable of governing and greed for the almighty dollar. You know who you are and what you allowed to have happen.
Gail Ganong
Cornville
Comments
