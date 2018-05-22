Letter: Questionable justice

Editor:

Heading home to Rimrock, leaving Cornville at night, a friend let a truck pass, and was following several vehicles when she was ticketed for speeding.



The ticket had the wrong street number, wrong city (Lake Montezuma), wrong zip code (86325) and wrong phone # (disconnected). Was the officer impaired?

Hundreds of cases are dismissed daily for technical errors. Why not this one? It said the direction was “west” when she was heading east.

The radar may have caught an oncoming car or picked up the faster truck, but these points weren’t made by my friend who trusted me to defend her. I went to court but Judge Lundy said No. I was not allowed to speak--I was not a lawyer. I said I understood biblical law. The judge said, Not here.



There were other points to be made, but the court didn’t want to hear it and I was asked to leave. My friend who wasn’t prepared to present the points for her defense was an easy prey for $130.



Shouldn’t a judge want to hear both sides? “Answering before hearing a matter is a shame and folly,” Proverbs 18:13. The system seems dishonest...

Richard Ruhling

Prescott