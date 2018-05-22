Letter: Time for the annual ‘not-so-public notice by Phoenix Cement

Editor:

I just noticed the Cement Plant has posted another “not so public”, notice on Cement Plant Road, which is a private road owned by them and used 95 percent by only their big trucks.

It is time to renew their permit to operate the plant and the notice lists the various pollutants it intends to continue to contribute to our environment. Cement plants are major polluters and I know this one is also a major employer in the Verde Valley so difficult to regulate.



We are over the barrel, so to speak.

This is not the first time they have posted their intentions in this very same, rather secretive, space. A few years ago some of us concerned citizens did request and receive a “hearing” in Clarkdale.



The “hearing” was attended by representatives from EPA but to no avail. The plant did what they intended to do.

I do have a big problem with their “Public Notice” practices. Why not post this at a stoplight on the bypass? or near the #1 Store at the round-about where the actual “Public” will see it rather than on the road to the plant that very few people use?

Judy Jaaskelainen

Clarkdale