McGuireville keeps past alive with Memorial Day tractor and engine show

MCGUIREVILLE – At 9 a.m. Saturday, McGuireville will celebrate Memorial Day with its fifth annual Memorial Day Tractor and Engine Show.

Each year, the Beaver Creek community gets a head start on the patriotic holiday, with free tractor/hay rides along Dry Beaver Creek, as well as antique and boutique shopping in the neighboring shops.

Come see the classic tractors and running engines on display courtesy of the Arizona Flywheelers.

According to Candy Hammond of Candy’s Creekside Cottage, the tractor and engine show was put together to preserve history through the antique engines.”

But the allure of these historic pieces isn’t just industrial, she said.

“They’re simple, yet they’re so beautiful,” Hammond said. “This event showcases how people lived before electricity.”

Not just a day of fun, the annual event is also a day of remembrance, as American Legion Post #135 Cornville will lead the flag raising ceremony beginning at 1 p.m. This year, one of the original Doublemint Twins – Terri Frankel of the Verde Valley – will make a special appearance.

Come for the fun, stay for the food and drink, as free lemonade will be available at Gypsy Lane following the flag ceremony.

That lemonade will come in handy to help wash down a delicious helping of peach cobbler, cooked in a Dutch oven at the M Bar Lazy B Chuckwagon parked over at Candy’s Creekside Cottage.

Be sure to grab some cobbler at 2 p.m.

Sponsored by the Arizona Flywheelers, McGuireville Merchants Association and the Beaver Creek Kiwanis, the celebration isn’t just indoors, as McGuireville businesses, including antique shops, second-hand shops and eateries will be open.

For more information, call Candy Hammond at 602-402-9075. Historic downtown McGuireville is located off I-17 at Exit 293.

