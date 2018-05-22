NEW VERDE VALLEY BUSINESS: Nichols Mechanical

COTTONWOOD – New to running their own business, David and Desirea Nichols have opened Nichols Mechanical thanks to the help from the City of Cottonwood’s Small Business Development Counseling Services.

As Small Business Development specialist, Kathy Bazan provides confidential, free counseling to local small business owners at the Cottonwood Business Assistance Center, where she meets with clients by appointment only.

And Nichols Mechanical has begun to utilize the services of the Small Business Development Counseling Services, Desirea Nichols said.

Making small business ‘look easy’

Specializing in heating and cooling for commercial or residential clients, David Nichols has worked eight years in heating and cooling in the Verde Valley.

“David has always been an entrepreneur and has made small business look easy,” Desirea Nichols said.

Through the City of Cottonwood’s Small Business Development Counseling Services department, Bazan has written press releases, co-written grants and also assisted clients when they apply for loans.

“One banker stated that the business plan and financial projections I calculated for one client were flawless enough that the SBA did not ask for additional documentation — something the SBA had done on every loan she applied for in the last 10 years,”

Deeper roots

Nichols Mechanical are advocates for Mini Split units, and are educated in advance system diagnostics. Nichols Mechanical services both commercial and residential clients and provides 24/7 emergency service. Works well with others, and is licensed, bonded and insured.

According to Desirea Nichols, the mission of Nichols Mechanical is to develop wholesome business relationships in the Verde Valley, support local business and establish deeper roots in an ever-growing community.

Owned and managed by David and Desirea Nichols, contact Nichols Mechanical at 928-713-5233, nicholshvacr@outlook.com or Facebook.com/nicholsmechanical.

Nichols Mechanical services Yavapai and Coconino counties and handles sales, service and repairs, low-temperature refrigeration, evaporative coolers, mini splits, and new installs.

What do you like most about your work?

“Every application comes with a new environment,” Desirea Nichols said. “Person to person, unit to unit.”

Why did you choose the Verde Valley as home of Nichols Mechanical?

“Choosing the area to start my business comes with an easy answer, growing up in the Verde Valley, with family history spanning as far back as the initial development of Jerome, along with family currently residing in the Cottonwood area,” Desirea Nichols said.

How do you stand out in an industry with a lot of choices?

“Most HVAC companies do not bring the personal experience to the table and that’s how we look to create an environment for trust,” Desirea Nichols said. “It starts from the moment you make that first call or email until the moment you knock on their door. It’s a personal experience from start to finish.”

More about David and Desirea Nichols

• Hometown: Cottonwood

• Family: Married with twin infant daughters, and son.

• Hobbies: Scuba diving, and finding the time to take the kids out to the lake.