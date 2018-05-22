Obituary: Diane Culbertson 1943-2018

Diane Culbertson, 75, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away at home on April 25, 2018.

She was born on May 27, 1943, in Midland, Michigan, to “Smokey” Lyle Culbertson and Dorothy Edith Henderson.



Diane was a journalist and worked as an operations director for the editorial page for USA Today.



“Boots” was an amazing person and good friend. She will be missed.



Diane attended Faith Lutheran Church in Cottonwood.

She was an Arizona Cardinals fan and loved animals, especially cats.



Diane is survived by Michael Hierholzer (Carol) of Sun City.



Inurnment will be held at All Souls Cemetery, 700 N. Bill Gray Road in Cottonwood on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at noon.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Lutheran Hour Ministries, 660 Mason Ridge Center, St. Louis, MO 63141.



