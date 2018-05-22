Obituary: Thomas William Rice 1931-2018

Thomas William Rice, 87, passed away March 2, 2018 in Cottonwood, Arizona. Tom was born Jan. 5, 1931, in Alton, Illinois, to Doran and Dorothy Rice.





Tom retired in 1983 from Mountain Bell with 30 years of service.

He was a proud Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War as a Gunners Mate aboard the USS Hansen and the USS Lloyd Thomas. His ship participated in the Battle of Inchon.





Tom married Margaret “Ann” on Dec. 16, 1976. They enjoyed 41 years of marriage and have resided in Camp Verde for 27 years. He was also a member of Calvary Chapel.





Tom was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Doran “Jr”; and sisters, Iona Tyree and Georgia Jean.





Tom is survived by his wife, Ann; sister, Betty Ann Wetzel; daughters, Tina (David) Cates, and Becky Rice (Robert Romano); son, Thomas G. Rice; grandchildren, Joshua, Emily (Daniel) and Kelly; and great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Abigail and Loren.





A Celebration of Life has been held.



