Obituary: William Butterfield 1922-2018

William “Bill” Butterfield, 96, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully at his home on his birthday, May 17, 2018.

He was predeceased by his wife, Vera.

He is survived by his daughter, Margaret “Maggie” of Cottonwood; his loving god-daughter, Nadia; nephews and nieces and cousins in the UK.



Bill was born in Keighley, Yorkshire, UK, and moved with his wife to the USA in 1967. Cottonwood became their home in 1988.

During World War II, Bill was a Royal Marine Commando 44th Unit. He was stationed in India and Burma (Myanmar).



No services are planned per his wishes.

Donations may be made to your favorite charity in his name.

Many thanks and appreciation to NA Hospice for their care and help.



Westcott Funeral Home handled the arrangements.





Information provided by survivors. |