Sedona investigation results in felony indictment against couple charge in sexual abuse of 7-year-old girl

PHOENIX – An investigation by the Sedona Police Department and Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has resulted in a State Grand Jury indictment against a couple on charges related to sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl.

According to a news release from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, Matthew Kevin Dunlap, 40, was indicted on 33 counts, including sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual conduct with a minor, and furnishing harmful or obscene materials to a minor.

Marisa Ann Claire, 37, was indicted on four felony counts, including molestation of a child, sexual conduct with a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The alleged abuse began in 2016 in Coconino and Yavapai counties. Dunlap is accused of taking videos of the sex acts on his phone and/or tablet. Claire allegedly participated in at least two instances of abuse on video. The allegations came to light when the victim told her parents about the videos and her parents called police.

Both Dunlap and Claire were living in the Phoenix area when arrested. Dunlap is also accused of possessing additional child pornography.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office and Sedona Police are encouraging anyone with information related to this case to call Detective Stevens at 928-203-5010.

Attorney General’s Office Senior Litigation Counsel Blaine Gadow is prosecuting this case.

-Dan Engler