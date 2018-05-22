What’s Happening in the Verde Valley: May 23

Learn to swim program

Registration for Cottonwood Recreation Center’s 2018 Learn to Swim program is still open. The first session starts 6/4/18. This program provides youth ages 3 to 15 with four levels of instruction from beginner to swimming laps as mandated by the American Red Cross. Cost will be $35 per child per session with a $5 discount for siblings. Register at the CRC or online through the city website. Cottonwood Recreation Center, 150 S 6th St.

Republican Luncheon June 12

Everyone is invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon Tuesday, May 8th at 11:30 a.m. at the (VFW) Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood. Keynote speakers will be deputy city manager Rudy Rodriguez, representative Bob Thorpe LD-6, senator Sylvia Allen-LD-6, congressional candidate Tiffany Shedd CD-1, and candidate Tracy Livingston for Superintendent of Public Education. Future speakers will be US Senate candidate Kelli Ward, Cottonwood City Council candidates Michael Mathews and Doug Hulse, and US Congressman Paul Gosar.

Lunch includes entree, salad, dessert, coffee or iced tea. Lunch $12 starting at 11:15. No lunch charge is $3.00, Sodas are $1.00 extra. RSVP by email, MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-301-2121.

Teen Taming Workshop

Learn some “retro parenting practices” in a free presentation that will serve as a guide to restoring a positive, healthy relationship with your teen. Life coach Mark Axamit will be talking about some of the parenting methods that were practiced fifty to one hundred years ago, and how the manner in which children are being raised today has changed significantly. Learn a step by step plan to help build a better life at home. Find out more by visiting www.oldschoolparentcoach.org.

Axamit is a native of Arizona for fifty seven years. He and his wife Lauri have been married for 27 years and have raised three children ranging in ages from 20 to 24. He has been employed by the Yavapai County Juvenile Probation Department as a Juvenile Restitution Specialist, and is a graduate of the Juvenile Court Institute. Mark has a passion in assisting teenagers make positive life decisions.

This presentation takes place at the Cottonwood Public Library on Saturday, June 2 at 10:30 a.m. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood. For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info.

Verde Valley Military Service Park

Verde Valley Military Service Park will conduct their semiannual Flag replacement ceremony, May 26, 2018.

Lowering and folding of the United States Flag presently flying and replacement of the five Service Flags will begin at noon, At 1:00 pm, after a brief welcome, the Camp Verde Cavalry will deliver the new U.S. Flag to be raised by Honor Guard members from various military organizations in the valley, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

After introduction of VVMSP committee members and distinguished guests, a progress report will be presented. The Honor Guard will then perform the three-volley rifle salute followed by the rendering of “Taps” in the honor of our fallen veterans on the Memorial Day.

Law Day at library

Sometimes, people need a little legal advice, but lawyers aren’t cheap, which can sometimes make access to good legal advice a bit tricky to come by. So in order to help people connect with lawyers, Community Legal Services and the Yavapai County Bar Association are sponsoring “Law Day”, an annual event hosted by the Public Libraries, where attorneys who specialize in different areas of the law come together in one place to help answer any questions people may have. Community Legal Services is a nonprofit organization founded in Arizona in 1952 that “is committed to eliminating poverty-based inequities in the civil justice system by providing high-quality legal advice, advocacy and assistance to low-income Arizonans.” Topics addressed include Debt Collection, Elder Law, Landlord/Tenant Injuries, Personal Issues, Estate Planning, Wills/Trust/Probate, General Civil Litigation, Immigration, Foreclosure, Home Ownership, Contract Disputes, Judgments/Harassment, Bankruptcy and more. “Law Day” is set for Friday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Cottonwood Public Library. Advice will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Seed Saving in the Verde Valley

“Seed Saving for the Verde Valley,” a presentation by Rae Ebeling, will cover basic information about saving vegetable seeds, emphasizing the development of varieties acclimated to our hot/dry climate. A bit of basic knowledge makes seed saving both easy and productive, avoiding pitfalls and mistakes so that it’s a satisfying activity. Topics to be covered include information about how to complete the cycle: from borrowing seeds to returning even better, “locally-raised”, acclimated seeds to the community. You can help develop Verde Valley “heirlooms” in your own garden or even just containers. “Ruby’s Gem” cherry tomatoes were developed by a local woman named Ruby in containers located in Verde Village 3 and are now grown all over the valley, with the seeds in great demand. This presentation is sponsored by the Seed Library, Gardens for Humanity and the Cottonwood Public Library. Don’t forget that the Seed Library meets on the first Saturdays of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Cottonwood Public Library’s parking lot lobby. Use information gained in this class to help keep the Seed Library thriving. Rae, aka. “The Tomato Lady, has been gardening in the Verde Valley for the last 12 years. There will be slides to make the time fun and interesting, as well as handouts. The free class takes place in the Dede Ewald room at the Cottonwood Public Library on Saturday, May 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood. For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info.

Wolf expert at library

Join wolf expert Doris WhiteWolf McFadden on Friday, June 1st at the Cottonwood Public Library for an informative discussion all about wolves. WhiteWolf will discuss wolves and dogs, their similarities and differences, the reintroduction of the Mexican Gray Wolf into Arizona, and the wolves of Yellowstone. She’ll also talk about the recent activities at Sedona Wolf Week and how people can learn more about wolves.

Followed by Q&A. Doris WhiteWolf McFadden is a wolf activist, dog trainer, and educator. Throughout her life she has embodied the Spirit of the Wolf, the Voice of the Raven and the Courage of the Lone Ranger. Remaining an inspiration to all who know her, she offers workshops and follows her lifelong interests in animals, the environment, and a creative life. She is the author of “Wolf Howl, Raven Speak,” a book of poems and stories.

The discussion takes place in the Dede Ewald Room at 2 p.m. The Cottonwood Public Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info.