Karin Ward named Woman of the Year

RIMROCK – The phrase person of many hats must have been coined by someone who knew what Karin Ward would become.

Superintendent at Beaver Creek School District since 2004, Ward is also the school’s business manager.

When Beaver Creek School had a business manager but didn’t have a principal, Ward served as both superintendent and principal.

Before she arrived at Beaver Creek School District, Ward spent more than 20 years in education, first in Phoenix-area schools, then in Prescott-area schools.

She’s taught Spanish, social studies, computer programming, drama, English as a second language, first grade and second grade.

Now, Ward is Prescott Area Leadership’s Woman of the Year for 2018.

“It’s a beautiful tribute to all hard work Karin has done,” said Katrina Sacco, principal at Beaver Creek School. “She’s more than woman of the year. Karin has been finding needs and filling them for a long time.”

Ward said in her acceptance speech that she was “honored, humbled, and inspired” to be recognized as the organization’s Woman of the Year.

As her career path began on the Prescott side of the mountain, the Dewey-Humboldt resident said that each day, she experiences the “the beautiful drive to the other side of the mountain.”

An educator since she graduated from Arizona State University in 1981, Ward grew up in Tucson where she “had amazing high school Spanish teachers” and because of that, she never had the need to take a Spanish class in college.

‘Honored’

Ward said she is honored by the Woman of the Year award “that I represent leadership, county wide.

“Our students come and go throughout Yavapai County,” Ward said. “As a county, our strength in serving the children with solid social, emotional, health, and educational systems will lift up our young to be great citizens.”

‘Humbled’

Ward said the award leaves her humbled, “because this should not just be about me.”

“It takes all of us to work collaboratively,” Ward said, “to make great things happen for our kids

‘Inspired’

After 37 years in education, Ward said she is inspired because she has “new opportunities: to teach and uplift future leaders.”

“And more importantly, to cross the county in inspiring all of us to fuse new sustainable connections that support each child in Yavapai County,” she said.

“The great work of Big Brothers Big Sisters is integral to equal the playing field for the children in our county,” she said. “The Verde has a great future in more children being matched with Bigs, and that we as organizations work closely to fuse our work, making the most positive and meaningful impact for our kids.”