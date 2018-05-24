Letter: Science should not be relegated to be nothing but theories

Editor:

I just read where a person responsible for the education of our children has decided that evolution and the science of our origin should not be taught in our schools.

It saddens me that the education of our children should be guided by such ignorance.



To let one’s individual beliefs in religion guide the enlightenment of our children is criminal.



Since the beginning of time, the human race has invented beliefs in fables to explain phenomena that they cannot otherwise explain.



Apparently the human mind just cannot accept something that it does not understand. Thus a wide variety of conflicting beliefs were established to allow the people in power to hold sway over their minions.

But in this enlightened age, to allow someone who has the power to determine what and how our children are to be educated is, I believe, insane.

Science should not be relegated to be nothing but theories. Somehow in the present environment, truth is no longer to be respected.

Gordon Twa

Cottonwood