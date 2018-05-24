Letter: Science should not be relegated to be nothing but theories

Editor:
I just read where a person responsible for the education of our children has decided that evolution and the science of our origin should not be taught in our schools.
It saddens me that the education of our children should be guided by such ignorance.
To let one’s individual beliefs in religion guide the enlightenment of our children is criminal.
Since the beginning of time, the human race has invented beliefs in fables to explain phenomena that they cannot otherwise explain.
Apparently the human mind just cannot accept something that it does not understand. Thus a wide variety of conflicting beliefs were established to allow the people in power to hold sway over their minions.
But in this enlightened age, to allow someone who has the power to determine what and how our children are to be educated is, I believe, insane.
Science should not be relegated to be nothing but theories. Somehow in the present environment, truth is no longer to be respected.
Gordon Twa
Cottonwood
More like this story
- Skull Valley lawmakers want both sides of climate change taught to students
- Letter: Climatologists or puppets?
- Letter: ‘Science without religion is lame, religion without science is blind’
- Commentary: State leaders are undermining public education in Arizona
- Despite average grades, Verde Valley schools teach for success
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.