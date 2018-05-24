Nine Camp Verde softball players earn Central Region recognition

The 2A Central All-Region team stockpiled Camp Verde High softball players.

Nine Cowboys made the first team, second team or were honorable mention and sophomore pitcher Jacy Finley was the region’s defensive player of the year.

Finley, freshman Jenna Huey, junior Tyra Smith, freshman Cassandra Casillas and sophomore Hailey Moore were on the first team.

“I think we did pretty good, as far as the girls getting selected,” CV head coach Henry Smith said. “Tyra and Jacy for first team, I know they were pretty excited about it. To have our freshmen recognized so early in their high school careers is a pretty big deal as well.”

Senior Jade Oium, sophomore Bennett Holm and junior Miranda Sharp were on the second team. Freshman Naydeline Barrada was honorable mention.

Last year Finley was also first team all-region.

“She did well, as a freshman coming in we knew she was a top pitcher and she continues to do her job and she’s maturing as days go on and she’s only gonna get better,” Smith said. “She knows she has room to improve and although she’s very exciting about getting recognized as defensive player of the year, she knows that she still has a lot of work to do, so it’s exciting to know that she was selected so young and early in her career and she has that drive to continue to get better.”

Northland Prep’s Betty Dean was region coach of the year, Megan Swinney from Northland Prep was region offensive player of the year and Paradise Honors’ Katie Hatcher was region player of the year.

Smith said he wasn’t surprised that the Cowboys got so many All-Region players.

“They proved all year that they can play with the best players,” Smith said. “They work hard for it and it’s just one of those stories where you work hard and you’re paid off in the end, so that’s what they strive for, is excellence and the state or the region recognized that.”

Camp Verde finished second in the state.

“When we started out the season we talked about how good they were and that was part of the challenge, is to make sure that they knew that they were good enough to compete for a state title, so knew that the girls were really good and we knew they set up well in the state and they did their job and they were recognized for that,” Smith said.