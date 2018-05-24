Senior receives $1K award from Lake Montezuma women’s group

LAKE MONTEZUMA – At its May 8 meeting, the Lake Montezuma Women’s Civic Club (LMWCC) awarded its 2018 scholarship of $1,000 to Camp Verde High School senior Kayla Madison Brann.

President of the school’s National Honor Society, Brann’s community service involvements include the Yavapai Humane Society. Employed at Las Margaritas in Camp Verde, Brann plans to major in nursing at Northern Arizona University.

The purpose of the Lake Montezuma Women’s Civic Club (LMWCC) promote friendship, to aid its neighbors and assist civic activities of the community.

Also at the Women’s group’s May 8 meeting, club president Marie Kraetz was chosen LMWCC Woman of the Year. Kraetz also installed next year’s Civic Club officers: Bonnie Best as president, Terri Fortier as vice president, Vicki Bigelow as treasurer and Jo Miller as secretary.

