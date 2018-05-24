Seven Canyons hosting golf legend Weiskopf and Steinke for next Fireside Chat

Seven Canyons’ latest in their Fireside Chat Series is bringing golf legend Tom Weiskopf and prominent sports journalist Brad Steinke to town.

Seven Canyons in Sedona includes a luxury community and golf course. The series will be Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend’s festivities will feature a golf clinic, rededication of the course that Weiskopf and the chat with Steinke.

Weiskopf won the 1973 British Open and has designed over 40 courses around the world. Each course includes his signature driveable par 4.

Saturday at 5 p.m. Weiskopf will sit down with the Emmy award winning Steinke for the chat.

Then at 9 a.m. on Sunday the 16 time PGA title winning Weiskopf will offer advice for everyone from novices to scratch golfers.

At 4 p.m. on Sunday the dedication of Seven Canyons' 4th hole will take place.

The Fireside Chat is free but attendees do need to make a reservation. You can attend for just the day and don’t need to book a night. For more information call (928) 203-2025.

Seven Canyons also features restaurants, Sedona Ranch, Enchantment Resort and Mii amo, a spa.