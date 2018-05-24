Tilted Earth Festival returns for Summer Solstice weekend

PAGE SPRINGS – Page Springs Cellars is pleased to announce the fifth annual Tilted Earth Festival coming to Cornville Friday, June 22, and Saturday, June 23.

Friday evening kicks off with a commemorative wine dinner benefiting Arizona Culinary Institute students, from 7-10 p.m. The following evening, four live musical acts will entertain revelers at the winery from 5:30 p.m. to midnight.

In addition to live music, festivalgoers will enjoy a wine garden featuring three local wineries, a gourmet food tent, horseshoes, massage services, and a silent auction benefiting three local charities.

Founder and director of winegrowing Eric Glomski said Tilted Earth Festival was created to foster the culture, community and positive economic growth in the Verde Valley.

Tilted Earth strives to accomplish these goals by tilling the “soils” on and around the Summer Solstice each year by producing the Tilted Earth Festival.

The “seeds” will be sown in this soil by the hands of attending artisans from the fields of craft drink, food, music and fine arts. After planting, the fields will be “watered” by the local community.

Festival doors open on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. with live music beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s musical lineup includes:

• PK Gregory – 6 to 10 p.m. (wine garden)

• Pierce Edens - 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. (main stage)

• Greyhounds - 8:15 to 10 p.m. (main stage)

• The Suffers – 10:30 p.m. to midnight (main stage)

General admission tickets are currently on sale for $65 or can be purchased at the door for $75. Each GA ticket includes free parking, water, and a stemless tasting glass.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs but leave pets at home. The festival will run rain or shine. Page Springs Cellars is located at 1500 N. Page Springs Road, Cornville.

Keeping with Tilted Earth tradition, the night before, five local celebrity chefs will participate in an exclusive commemorative wine dinner honoring the founding father of winemaking in the Verde Valley.

The Henry Schuerman Commemorative Wine Dinner will feature five-courses along with five local wineries at the Page Springs Cellars outdoor vineyard deck Friday, June 22nd from 7-10 p.m.

Chefs will gain inspiration and pull authentic recipes from the Shuerman’s late 1800’s, vintage family cookbook. Descendants of Henry Schuerman will also be on hand to speak on their family’s Verde Valley winemaking history.

A key component of the Tilted Earth Festival mission is to give back to the community. Through the silent auction, the festival raises money for Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters, Prescott Creeks and Friends of the Verde River. In 2017, the auction brought in $14,000 for these organizations, and this year, Glomski hopes to smash that number and raise $20,000 for these esteemed charities.

“My previous profession was a river restorationist, so supporting the conservation of our rare waterways has always been very close to my heart. I was one of the founders of Prescott Creeks and have been immensely impressed by the energy and drive of Friends of the Verde (which is in our backyard). Healthy, free flowing rivers are very rare in the desert Southwest, and without our help they won’t be around for future generations.”

Some of this year’s anticipated silent auction items include a five-course custom wine pairing dinner in your home, a wine and kayaking trip on the Verde river, original artwork, and a handmade custom knife (and sharpener) with a carved locally-sourced Apricot wood handle.