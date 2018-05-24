VACTE construction students perform community service

COTTONWOOD – In an effort to perform community service, the construction program at Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education has repaired the ceiling and the trusses at Habitat for Humanity’s Cottonwood building.
Besides the 13 hours spent at Habitat, the VACTE construction students also worked a collective 20 hours as they built and installed wooden shelving at Steps to Recovery in Cottonwood.
For more information please call VACTE Construction Teacher Travis Black at 928-717-2204.
-- Bill Helm
