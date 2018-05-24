VACTE receives Support My Club donation

COTTONWOOD – Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education (VACTE) has received a donation for four SkillsUSA jackets from donors who have given to SupportMyClub.org, according to Valley Academy Superintendent Bob Weir.

According to Weir, the VACTE SkillsUSA club for the construction program is one of 139 schools who have registered on the SupportMyClub.org website as an extracurricular program needing support.

At a cost of $160 apiece, the estimated donation received so far is $640, Weir also said.

VACTE was the first school in the Verde Valley and the second school in Yavapai County to receive donations from the SupportMyClub.org group, Weir said.

According to VACTE Construction teacher Travis Black, The SupportMyClub.org group “has given the students items which will help when they present to local groups and at state and national SkillsUSA contest and conferences.”

“We greatly appreciate the donation to the youth and support the community has given the construction program,” Black said.

Anyone interested in making a donation to VACTE SkillsUSA can visit the SupportMyClub.org website at:

https://www.supportmyclub.org/collections/skills-usa-valley-academy-for-career-and-technology-education.

SupportMyClub.org helps match donors with clubs and sports needing financial and equipment help.

According to Weir, the VACTE construction program put in for 10 new red jackets to be worn at SkillsUSA contest and events as part of the professional dress and leadership training.

A list of items still needed by the club is located on the page under SkillsUSA.

Through an agreement with SupportMyClub.org, VACTE SkillsUSA will perform at least one hour of community service for every $100 in donation received.

“This is a great way to get the students to give back to the community which has given to them,” Weir said.

-- Bill Helm