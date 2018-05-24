Valley leaders hope to reopen Teen Center

COTTONWOOD -- Programs at the Verde Valley Teen Center along Mingus Avenue have been on hold due to lack of volunteers. Now, some local leaders are trying to bring it back.

Earlier this month, Cottonwood Vice Mayor Kyla Allen helped facilitate a meeting with representatives of the community. She said the goal is to get it up and running by the start of the next school year.

“I know it can work out if we have the right people and right place,” she said. “When it first started, it was thriving. I know it can be that again.”

The Teen Center, located across the street from Cottonwood Middle School, served as a major hangout spot for students after school.

“This center is a crucial component in our need to address after school, weekend and special activities specifically for the age group that has just left elementary school but is not yet in high school, as well as those who will benefit from interaction with safe, friendly adults and access to the amenities provided by a teen center,” said Allen in a statement on her website.

Past leadership moved some of the Teen Center’s activities over the Clarkdale Moose Lodge. The 501(c)(3) status also moved with them. Right now, there are efforts to either achieve new 501(c)(3) status or obtain this status underneath an umbrella nonprofit organization, said Clarkdale resident Kathy Wombacher, who is helping spearhead the reopening of the Teen Center.

Wombacher said a big reason why Teen Center programs halted was due to a lack of participation. She said she hopes to cultivate new leadership.

“There’s still a major interest,” she said. “Teens are at a crucial age where you make personal choices pre-adult. They may not have a home and may need that teen center.”

Wombacher recalled one instance where a girl only had the Teen Center go to after school because her stepmother wouldn’t let her in the house.

“You can help build them up and work through these things,” she said.

She said the Teen Center isn’t just a space for activities after school, but also a place for mentorship and guidance.

“Number one thing is mentorship,” she said It’s just a place to blow steam they might not be able to normally. Beyond that, you have homework mentoring and assistance. Just a myriad of activities help shape some really great citizens.”

To learn more about the Teen Center and ways to volunteer, contact Wombacher at KathyWombacher@hotmail.com or call 928-300-9946.

